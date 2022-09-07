Wednesday's weather forecast for Louth

Today there will be further heavy showers or longer spells of rain with isolated thunderstorms and spot flooding possible,.
Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees with fresh moderate southeast to east winds.
There will be further showers or longer spells of rain on Wednesday night.
Lowest temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees with light northerly breezes.
The Think Before You Flush campaign urges people to never flush damaging items such as wet wipes or cotton buds down the toilet
Ben Colier's goal opened the floodgates for St Josephs as they grabbed a vital win over Dundalk Gaels. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.