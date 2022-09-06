Louth TD slams decision to not add extra services to combat school bus fiasco

Louth Ged Nash has demanded to know why Bus Eireann has ruled out adding additional buses and services to cater for the demand to address the local school transport fiasco.

Deputy Nash said: “The fault for this whole fiasco lies at the door of the Minister for Education.

"This whole saga is a monument to bad planning and poor policy making.

“In a circular issued to public representatives yesterday, Monday, Bus Eireann is essentially saying they are now closed for business on the school transport front and if you don’t have a concessionary ticket already, then it’s unlikely you will get one this year.

“This is a massive two fingers to local parents and children who have been left hanging.

"To add insult to injury, Bus Eireann has said that no ‘additional capacity will be sought’.

“This is unforgivable and tone deaf and I have asked them to explain why they will not add services, given the clear demand that exists across the area.

“I have been dealing with so many heart-breaking cases over the last few weeks.

"Parents with critical illnesses who really need help to get their kids to school.

“Some parents who are considering giving up work or cutting hours in the middle of a cost of living crisis because they have been denied a ticket their child routinely receives year in year out.

“Neighbour pitted against neighbour and all because of a ham-fisted decision by a Minister who is incapable of predicting that when you make things free, demand surges and additional capacity must be provided.

“This failure to plan properly has left countless families in the lurch. Additional buses and places must be delivered now and the lame excuses need to stop.”