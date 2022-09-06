Tuesday's weather forecast for Louth

Today will see heavy showers or longer spells of rain will spread northwards over Leinster with isolated thunderstorms and spot flooding possible, especially in the south. Some bright or sunny intervals also.
Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees with moderate to fresh southeast winds.
Tonight, there will be further showers or longer spells of rain and a continued chance of spot flooding.
Lowest temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees with moderate to fresh southeast winds.
Ben Colier's goal opened the floodgates for St Josephs as they grabbed a vital win over Dundalk Gaels. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Adam McDonnell of Sligo Rovers played against Dundalk last week, but the player may have been suspended and still played in the fixture. (Pic: Sportsfile)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.