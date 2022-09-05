Monday's weather forecast for Louth

Breezy on Monday with bright spells and scattered showers.
More persistent rain will extend from the south later in the day.
Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees in fresh and gusty southeast winds.
Clear spells and showers overnight, some heavy and prolonged in the southwest.
Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in fresh southeast winds.
