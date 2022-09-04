Sunday's weather forecast for Louth

Strong winds will abate on Sunday morning as heavy rain clears northwards.
It will be a breezy day with sunny spells and some scattered showers.
By evening, a further band of heavy rain will push in across the southern half of the country and winds will strengthen.
Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in fresh and gusty southeast winds.
Rain will clear northwards overnight with clear spells and scattered showers following.
Minimum temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in fresh and blustery southeast winds.
Teacher Joanne Shevlin with happy students Caoibhean Brady Leah Moran Aoibheann Rogers and Stephanie Callaghan at Colaiste Ris
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.