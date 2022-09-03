Search

03 Sept 2022

Saturday's weather forecast for Louth

Reporter:

Jason Newman

03 Sept 2022 8:00 AM

It will be a cloudy and wet start to tomorrow, Saturday with further outbreaks of rain in the morning.

The rain will gradually clear to the northeast during the late morning and afternoon, with sunny spells and scattered showers following.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees, in a mostly moderate south or southeasterly breeze.

Turning very wet on Saturday night and potentially quite windy also.

Clear spells and scattered showers at first, but rain accompanied by strengthening winds will sweep northwards over the country.

The rain will turn heavy bringing a possibility of localised flooding.

There is the potential for strong winds for a short period. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees.

Local News

