Thursday's weather forecast for Louth

Thursday will be mostly dry with sunny spells and any showers that develop will be isolated.
Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees, coolest along the coast, in a light to moderate easterly breeze.
Thursday night will be mostly dry with clear spells and patches of mist and fog.
Cloud will increase in the northwest, bringing rain to coastal areas by morning.
Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees with light, variable winds.
Glyde Ranger's Niall Sharkey grabbed two points in his side's comfortable win over Dowdallshill. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
