Tuesday's weather forecast for Louth

Tuesday will be largely dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees with light to moderate easterly breezes.
Tuesday night will be mild and mainly dry with some patches of mist or fog developing and with lowest temperatures 9 to 12 degrees with light variable breezes.
Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell before the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Sligo Rovers and Dundalk at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile
Darragh Leahy of Dundalk, second from right, is shown a red card by referee John McLoughlin during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Sligo Rovers and Dundalk at The Showgrounds
