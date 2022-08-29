Search

29 Aug 2022

Dundalk day care service for older people set to re-open

Dundalk day care service for older people set to re-open

St Anne’s Day Service is run from St Oliver’s Community Hospital in Dundalk

Reporter:

Reporter

29 Aug 2022 5:06 PM

A “much-needed” day care service for older people in Dundalk is to re-open next month, more than two years after it shut, Louth TD Ruairí Ó Murchú has said.

The Sinn Féin TD said he has received communication from the HSE this week that the St Anne’s Day Service, which is run from St Oliver’s Community Hospital, is to commence on September 19.

Deputy Ó Murchú had written to the HSE earlier this month after those who work with older people in Dundalk, had voiced to him concerns that the date for the service opening, which was meant to be this month, had not been revealed.

The day care service was closed because of Covid 19 restrictions in 2020, but has not yet re-opened.
In correspondence earlier this year, the HSE advised Deputy Ó Murchú that they were looking to reopen it this month, but this has not happened.

However, in a letter to the TD, the HSE said the service would commence on a one day a week basis from September 19, with an initial intake of 16 people.

The HSE said it hopes to increase the numbers using the service on a gradual basis over the coming weeks and months, as demand for it is assessed.

Deputy Ó Murchú welcomed the news, saying it was “a relief to finally have a start date for this much-needed service”.

He said: “I welcome the commitment and hard work it has taken from St Oliver’s Community Hospital to get this service up and running again.”

The Louth TD added, “there is no doubt that there will be a high demand for it and, while it is only opening for one day a week initially, I wish to see it quickly ramping up to meet the needs of older people and their families in our community’.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media