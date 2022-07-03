Man charged in connection with Dundalk shooting due in court this morning

Gardaí in Dundalk investigating a shooting incident which occurred in the town on Friday morning have charged the arrested man.
The incident took place at approximately 4.30am.
A man (30s) was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes in Drogheda to receive treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.
Later on Friday evening, a man aged in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident.
He was detained at Dundalk Garda station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 and has since been charged in relation to the incident.
He is due to appear before a special sitting of Drogheda District Court today at 12 midday.
Investigations are ongoing.
Players and officials from both Galway and Armagh become embroiled as they make their way to the dressing rooms after full time ended in a draw
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.