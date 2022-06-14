Missing Dundalk teenager has been located

Ashlinn Menary
Missing teenager Ashlinn Menary has been located safe and well.
The 17-year-old, from Dundalk, Co Louth had been missing since Wednesday June 1st.
Gardai thanked the public for their assistance with this matter.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.