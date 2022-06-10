ALERT: Gardai seeking assistance in finding missing teenager in Dundalk

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17 year old Ashlinn Menary, who is missing from Dundalk, Co. Louth, from Wednesday 1st June 2022.
Ashlinn is described as being 5’ 6” in height with a medium build, with brown hair.
When last seen, she was wearing a black jacket and denim jeans.
Anyone with information on Ashlinn’s whereabouts are asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
