Ukrainian Ambassador thanks the people of Louth for their support

The Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland, H.E. Ms. Larysa Gerasko extended her sincere gratitude to the people of Dundalk and Louth for their support as she accepted books of condolence.

Oliver Morgan, from Dundalk gave the books of condolence to the Ambassador in the Ukrainian embassy in Dublin.

"The Ambassador of Ukraine to Ireland would like to extend her sincere gratitude to the Irish people and international community from different countries living in Dundalk, Co. Louth, for their solidarity and friendship with the people of Ukraine amid Russia’s war against our country", Mr Morgan said.

"The Ambassador and the embassy staff have been touched by the words of encouragement that friends and supporters in Co. Louth expressed through the Books of Remembrance/Condolence and beyond.

"As a reminder of prayers for the innocent souls of the Ukrainians who faithfully lost their lives in this unjustified war unleashed by Russia on 24th February 2022, and for those who continue their fight for freedom and bright future of Ukraine and entire Europe, the Books of Remembrance/Condolence will be hosted at the Embassy."