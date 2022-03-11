Thundery showers for Louth today

Blustery with widespread thundery showers through much of the day but more in the way of sunny spells and drier interludes developing later.
Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest to west winds.
Showers will die out early in the night becoming mostly dry with clear spells, the lowest temperatures of -3 to +3 degrees, leading to frost and some icy patches.
Some patches of mist and fog will form also in light variable winds.
