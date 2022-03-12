Dundalk court: Bank account used for money laundering scam

A 22 year old man who repaid over €18,000 to a Polish company after his bank account was used as part of a money laundering scam, was last week warned he must do as he is told by the Probation Service, when his case was adjourned at Dundalk district court.

Jack Hughes with an address at Millgrange, Greenore was before the court charged with engaging in possessing the proceeds of criminal conduct while being reckless as to whether or not the property was the proceeds of crime, at AIB, Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk between the 5th and 10th of December 2019.

The court was told last October that the defendant had repaid almost €17,500 to cover the more than €15,000 lost by the company, and the cost of its lawyers in Poland and Dundalk.The Defence barrister added the firm subsequently withdrew its complaint but the DPP had sought that his client be interviewed.

After hearing the 22 year old is a fourth year student at UCD, studying Commerce, Judge Eirinn McKiernan said he's a very smart young man and referring to the loss to the company being repaid, said it was a very serious matter and it was “like someone robbing a bank and handing back the money".

The case was adjourned to December for the preparation of a Probation report when Judge John Brennan put back the case for three months to allow the student complete drug awareness programme.

Last Wednesday, after being told the 22 year old had not attended the final day of the course, Judge McKiernan warned him “You have to do exactly as you're asked” and said if he failed to do so, he could forget about the assistance of the Probation Service and she would deal with the case ‘by another means’.

The case was then adjourned for an updated report on and finalisation on May 11th.