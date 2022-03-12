Search

12 Mar 2022

Louth man charged with dangerous driving

Louth man charged with dangerous driving

Reporter:

Court Reporter

12 Mar 2022 8:31 PM

A solicitor representing a north Louth man who forced the driver of an unmarked garda patrol car to take evasive action to avoid a collision told Dundalk district court last week that his client believed the car he had overtaken was indicating to turn left.

The court heard that the alleged incident happened on the Dundalk/ Greenore Road.

Thomas McGuinness (33) with an address at Gaultrimsland, Riverstown, Dundalk was charged with dangerous driving arising out of the incident on February 8th last year.

The court heard the last Wednesday that an unmarked patrol car was travelling on the R173 and was passing Christoff Kitchens when a Volkswagen Passant travelling in the opposite direction pulled out.

The defendant attempted to overtake the cars in the lane ahead of him and the driver of the unmarked patrol car had to take evasive action.

Sgt. Jimmy McGovern said a collision would otherwise have occurred.

He also told the court that the weather and road conditions were unfavourable.

The defence solicitor said it occurred on a very long straight stretch of road and his client believed the car in front had “indicated to turn left into a well-known local establishment”.

The defence solicitor told the court that the defendant works as a mechanic an would lose his job in the event of a conviction or the loss of his licence.

The solicitor stressed that his client was fully insured, had a full driving licence and no accident had occurred and added that a previous conviction for careless driving was almost five years ago.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan adjourned the case to September 14th for the preparation of a Probation report.

The adjournment was also to enable the defendant to complete a driving awareness course.
The Judge said she would consider reducing the dangerous driving charge.

Out and About: Engagement celebrations in Dundalk's Byrnes pub

Judges will consider expert evidence in trial of Lisa Smith

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media