Louth man charged with dangerous driving

A solicitor representing a north Louth man who forced the driver of an unmarked garda patrol car to take evasive action to avoid a collision told Dundalk district court last week that his client believed the car he had overtaken was indicating to turn left.

The court heard that the alleged incident happened on the Dundalk/ Greenore Road.

Thomas McGuinness (33) with an address at Gaultrimsland, Riverstown, Dundalk was charged with dangerous driving arising out of the incident on February 8th last year.

The court heard the last Wednesday that an unmarked patrol car was travelling on the R173 and was passing Christoff Kitchens when a Volkswagen Passant travelling in the opposite direction pulled out.

The defendant attempted to overtake the cars in the lane ahead of him and the driver of the unmarked patrol car had to take evasive action.

Sgt. Jimmy McGovern said a collision would otherwise have occurred.

He also told the court that the weather and road conditions were unfavourable.

The defence solicitor said it occurred on a very long straight stretch of road and his client believed the car in front had “indicated to turn left into a well-known local establishment”.

The defence solicitor told the court that the defendant works as a mechanic an would lose his job in the event of a conviction or the loss of his licence.

The solicitor stressed that his client was fully insured, had a full driving licence and no accident had occurred and added that a previous conviction for careless driving was almost five years ago.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan adjourned the case to September 14th for the preparation of a Probation report.

The adjournment was also to enable the defendant to complete a driving awareness course.

The Judge said she would consider reducing the dangerous driving charge.