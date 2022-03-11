Paid compensation for ripping number plate of garda car outside Dundalk station

A 29 year old woman who ripped a number plate off a garda patrol car parked outside the local garda station, after being released from custody was last week given the benefit of the Probation Act at

Dundalk district court after paying €200 in compensation.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan heard how a garda arriving for duty at 6.45am on August 25th last had noticed the number plate was missing from a patrol car and on checking CCTV saw Lorraine McWeeney formerly with an address at Hill Street Dundalk leaving the garda station.

The footage showed her reaching out and ripping the registration plate off the vehicle.

Ms. McWeeney was charged with criminal damage arising out of the incident and was also before the court charged with possession of an offensive weapon, being intoxicate in a public place and using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour at Roden Place, Dundalk following an earlier incident.

Sgt. Jimmy McGovern said the defendant was visibly intoxicated and became abusive to gardai and she told them a carpet cutter knife found in her pocket was for her own protection.

She had seven previous convictions.

The case was adjourned by Judge John Brennan in December for payment of compensation and for medical evidence to be produced after the Defence solicitor explained her client had stopped taking her medication for a couple of days before the incident occurred.

Last Wednesday, after the solicitor told the court Ms. McWeeney had received treatment in a local psychiatric facility following her arrest and is doing extremely well now, Judge McKiernan applied the Probation Act.