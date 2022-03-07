Search

07 Mar 2022

Today's weather in Louth

Today's weather in Louth

Weather forecast for Louth

Reporter:

Jason Newman

07 Mar 2022 9:34 AM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A dry start this morning with some bright spells, the best of which will be in the north.

Cloud will continue to build from the south.

Staying largely dry for the day with just some patchy drizzle, but becoming breezy as moderate to fresh southeasterly winds develop.

Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.

Turning windy overnight but largely dry initially with some clear spells.

Lowest temperatures generally of 0 to 3 degrees with a touch of frost in places.

Milder in southern parts with patchy light rain and drizzle pushing northwards and southeasterly winds will increase fresh to strong and gusty.

New respite unit to replace Sruthan House to open in Dundalk

Sruthan House closed in March 2020

Calls for roundabout at McEntee Ave junction in Dundalk

Dundalk Municipal District March meeting

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media