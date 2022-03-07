Today's weather in Louth

Weather forecast for Louth
A dry start this morning with some bright spells, the best of which will be in the north.
Cloud will continue to build from the south.
Staying largely dry for the day with just some patchy drizzle, but becoming breezy as moderate to fresh southeasterly winds develop.
Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.
Turning windy overnight but largely dry initially with some clear spells.
Lowest temperatures generally of 0 to 3 degrees with a touch of frost in places.
Milder in southern parts with patchy light rain and drizzle pushing northwards and southeasterly winds will increase fresh to strong and gusty.
