27 Feb 2022

Man accused of possessing child sexual abuse images appeared before Dundalk court

Man accused of possessing child sexual abuse images appeared before Dundalk court

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

26 Feb 2022 9:00 PM

A 32-year-old man accused of possessing computer-generated child sexual abuse images appeared before Dundalk district court last week.

The defendant, who can’t be named due to reporting restrictions, is charged with possession of material which was recovered from a Samsung mobile phone and a Lenova laptop at his home in Drogheda on December 5th last.

Following a contested bail hearing, Judge Eirinn McKieran remanded him on his own bond of €200 to April 6th for the directions of the DPP.

As part of his bail terms, the accused was directed to surrender his passport, sign on at Drogheda Garda Station three times a week and be contactable at all times on a mobile phone provided to gardai.

He must also notify them in advance of any change of address.

