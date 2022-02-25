Jailed for causing crash into front of a house in Dundalk

A 24 year old man who fled the scene after he caused another motorist to collide with the front of a house on Hill Street was last week jailed at Dundalk district court for a total of six months.

Ian Doherty formerly with an address at Cuchulainn Terrace, Castletown Road, Dundalk was before the court charged with careless driving and a hit and run offence arising out of that incident and with dangerous driving on two other separate occasions.

On April seventh 2017, the defendant had pulled out of a laneway beside Byrne’s pub on Hill Street, Dundalk, straight in front of a motorist who attempted to take evasive action, but he hit the passenger side of her car, causing her to lose control and collide with a wall of a house.

The gas fitting came away from the wall and members of the public called the emergency services.

The car involved was recovered in Newry some days later and while the number plates had been removed the chassis number was a match.

Over €3,000 was caused to the victim’s car but only €780 in compensation had been paid.

Five days later Ian Doherty walked past a patrol car at the Applegreen on the Newry Road and got into the driver’s seat of a Volkswagen Polo and drove out at speed without checking for traffic.

He drove at speed down the Fairgreen Road and failed to stop at the St Helena’s Terrace junction before he turned left onto the Inner Relief Road before losing control and mounting the Red Cow roundabout.

However, he continued driving and escaped across the border at Jonesborough.

In January last year, a black Audi A4 travelled on the wrong side of the R174 and hit the footpath at Doolargy, Ravensdale before hitting a speed ramp at speed.

The car was damaged and Ian Doherty was seen trying to get out of the driver’s seat and into the back of the vehicle after it stopped.

The Defence solicitor said her client is now homeless after the house he had been renting was repossessed by the bank and now resides with the Simon Community.

She added he’s been clean of drugs for two months and is doing his best to get clean and sober. Judge

Eirinn McKiernan imposed concurrent sentences totaling six months and disqualified him from driving for six years.