25 Feb 2022

Sexual assault in Louth prosecution struck out

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

25 Feb 2022 8:00 PM

A sexual assault prosecution was struck out last week after Dundalk District Court heard a book of evidence in the case was not yet ready. The 25-year-old man was accused of sexually assaulting a female at a location in the north Louth area on June 21st 2018.

Last Wednesday during an 'in camera' hearing, Court presenter Sgt. Jimmy McGovern told the court he had been advised that the book of evidence was not yet available and the office of the State Solicitor for County Louth was asking for a short adjournment.

However, the Defence solicitor argued the DPP had directed trial on indictment on October 19th last, the case was first listed before the court on November 18th and it was now in its 90th day.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan noted she had already extended time for service of the book of evidence once before and added that on that basis she was striking out the charge.

