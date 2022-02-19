Search

19 Feb 2022

Squeeze in a Read with Dundalk library next Friday!

Squeeze in a Read with Dundalk library

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

19 Feb 2022 12:01 PM

Squeeze In A Read with Louth Library Service on Friday February 25th, Ireland’s national day of reading.

This special day is part of a national campaign, Ireland Reads, which aims to get the whole country reading.

Irish libraries have teamed up with publishers, booksellers, authors and others for the campaign which aims to celebrate reading and all the benefits it can have for wellbeing and enjoyment.

Here in Louth we have authors Conor O’Callaghan, Ronán Hession, Grace Tierney, Nicola Pierce, Anthony Murphy, Professor Luke O’Neill, Dr Niamh Shaw, photographer Jimmy Weldon, LMFM’s Sinead Brassil, Gardaí Anita O’Shea JLO and Garda Martin Mellsop, blogger, creative writer and bookseller Ross Kelly, comedian Gearoid Farrelly, Tammy Darcey from The Shona Project all helping to celebrate the campaign.

Louth Library service is running a range of events for both young and old to celebrate books and reading with many other events taking place around the country.

Ireland Reads is being supported and promoted both locally and nationally by a host of partners and ambassadors such as broadcaster and author Joe Duffy, authors Marian Keyes, Liz Nugent, Sarah Webb, Colm Tóibín, author and Laureate for Irish Fiction, Daniel Mulhall, Irish Ambassador to the United States of America.

All of the Ireland Reads resources, tips and event details can be found at facebook.com/LouthCountyLibraries  and at www.irelandreads.ie

