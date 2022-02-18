Dundalk court: Man fined for dangerous driving

A 28 year old man involved in a hit and run at the Avenue Road roundabout, had previously been before the court for a separate prosecution over his driving in the Blackrock area on the same day, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Aaron Finnegan with an address at Clooneevan, Haggardstown was prosecuted for dangerous driving and failing to remain at the scene of a collision on the Inner Relief Road, Dundalk on August 30th 2017.

Gardaí arrived on the scene to find two stationary vehicles with their hazard lights on, a silver Kia Sportage had damage to the rear and further damage to the front. A Renault Mégane was also damaged.

The court heard one witness told gardai when they got out of their vehicle, the defendant 'took off at speed' through the roundabout and drove in the direction of Blackrock.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan heard Mr. Finnegan was fined €75 for an offence in Blackrock on the same date, after the court reduced a dangerous driving charge to careless driving.

The Defence barrister said it was a momentary lapse of concentration at the roundabout that caused his client to rear end the vehicles and he had panicked.

He added the 28 year old relies on his driving licence as he attends Carlow IT where he's studying Higher Level Science and Geophysics and drives to Carlow every Sunday evening.

The lawyer added there would be a difficulty in relying on public transport to get there on a weekly basis.

Judge McKieran said: "I hope he's learned his lesson".

She imposed a €300 fine and said in view of the special circumstances she would exercise her discretion and not disqualify him from driving.