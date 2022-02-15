GOAL thanks people of Louth as annual GOAL Mile raises over €400,000

GOAL and AIB have thanked the hundreds of people in Louth who took part in the GOAL Mile over the Christmas period, with over €400,000 being donated to the humanitarian aid agency at fundraising events in Ireland and abroad.

The Christmas tradition of running, jogging or walking a Mile in support of GOAL’s work has taken place since the 1980’s. With the support of AIB for the first time, this was the biggest event yet.

Funds raised at annual nationwide and international events support the agency’s emergency response and humanitarian work in 14 countries in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.

GOAL Miles were organised at five locations across the county over the Christmas period in Termonfeckin, Dundalk, Drogheda, Dunleer and Glenmore.

GOAL’s Chief Executive Officer, Siobhan Walsh, has thanked participants and highlights how the GOAL Mile is essential to GOAL’s mission to fight poverty.

“This year’s GOAL Mile has been truly exceptional.

"It was inspiring to see how eager people were, not just to support GOAL’s work, but to get out and re-connect with each other. We want to thank everyone for organising, helping out and turning up to their local GOAL Mile this Christmas.

"There were events in 28 counties across Ireland, as well as GOAL Miles on every continent around the globe. By showing up and donating, you have made a difference in someone’s life.”

She added: “While normality is closer to being restored here in Ireland, the impact of Covid-19 in the global south is still profound.

"The support of thousands of people for the GOAL Mile helps us continue to work with vulnerable communities, to enable them to weather the impact of shocks like Covid, conflict and climate change.”

AIB Chief Executive Colin Hunt said: “We are thrilled to have been able to help make the GOAL Mile the biggest one yet and are looking forward to working with GOAL in 2022.

"Communities in Ireland stepped up to join us in supporting GOAL’s work to transform the lives of the some of the world’s most vulnerable people.

"On behalf of AIB, I’d like to extend a big thank you, and well done to all who took part.”