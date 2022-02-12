Search

12 Feb 2022

Dundalk Institute student wins top country music award

Dundalk Institute student wins top country music award

Gavin Gribben with his award

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

12 Feb 2022 1:00 PM

Dundalk Institute of Technology student Gavin Gribben has won a country music award.

Gavin, from Mayobridge, Co Down, won an award this week at the prestigious Northern Ireland Country Awards held in the Tullyglass Hotel, Ballymena on Monday 7th February.

Gavin, a nineteen-year-old singer, who is studying music in DkIT was nominated for three categories in the awards which were: Best Single, Male Newcomer of the Year and the Best Music Video.

Gavin won the Best Music Video of the year for his video for ‘Find the Right Girl’.

Also nominated in this category were the renowned Nathan Carter, Susan McCann and Owen Mac. 

This award follows Gavins success last year, as his single ‘Find the Right Girl’, went straight to the number one position in the iTunes UK Country charts upon its release on 15 October 2021.

Find the Right Girl was written by James McGarrity and produced by Jonathan Owens at Spout Studios.

This successful single which was released late last year has been played on radio stations across the globe and has also appeared numerous times on TV (Spotlight TV and Hot Country TV).

More recently it has become a hit on Tiktok, being featured as the sound on many videos and has grown in popularity on Spotify and Facebook too.

Gavin, who is currently enjoying the music course in DkIT, will be performing this year along with artists Nathan Carter, Mike Denver, Robert Mizzell, Matt Leavy, Paul Leavy and Deirdre Shannon at the Moynalty Country Music Festival, which is one of the largest festivals in Ireland with many thousands attending.

www.gavingribbenmusic.com

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media