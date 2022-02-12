Gardai back-up need to deal with two men on a flyover, Dundalk court heard

Gardai who approached two Belfast men seen acting suspiciously on a flyover on the M1 motorway, had to call for back-up from two different garda stations, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Thomas Dreelan (28) of Harcourt Drive, Belfast and Gerard McKeown (35) of Harbour View, Pilot Street, Belfast failed to appear, to meet charges of being intoxicated in a public place, and using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour at Drumleck, Castlebellingham on September 1st last, while Mr. Dreelan was also charged with resisting arrest.

The court was told last Wednesday that gardai came across two men acting suspiciously at the Junction 15 flyover and when Thomas Dreelan was told they were going to be brought back to Dundalk Garda Station to confirm their identity, he told a garda to “F*** off”.

He was directed to stop being verbally abusive but continued to be threatening and abusive.

Assistance was sought from Castlebellingham station, and further back up had to be called from Dundalk.

The court heard Mr Dreelan had no previous convictions.

When Mr. McKeown’s case proceeded, the court heard gardai had received a report of an abandoned vehicle and the defendant, who gave a Belfast address was highly intoxicated and continued to tell the garda giving evidence to “F*** off and keep driving”.

He later said they were on their way home from a night out in Dublin.

In both cases, Judge Eirinn McKiernan issued a bench warrant for sentencing.