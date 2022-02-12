Search

12 Feb 2022

Gardai back-up need to deal with two men on a flyover, Dundalk court heard

Gardai back-up need to deal with two men on a flyover, Dundalk court heard

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

12 Feb 2022 9:01 PM

Gardai who approached two Belfast men seen acting suspiciously on a flyover on the M1 motorway, had to call for back-up from two different garda stations, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Thomas Dreelan (28) of Harcourt Drive, Belfast and Gerard McKeown (35) of Harbour View, Pilot Street, Belfast failed to appear, to meet charges of being intoxicated in a public place, and using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour at Drumleck, Castlebellingham on September 1st last, while Mr. Dreelan was also charged with resisting arrest.

The court was told last Wednesday that gardai came across two men acting suspiciously at the Junction 15 flyover and when Thomas Dreelan was told they were going to be brought back to Dundalk Garda Station to confirm their identity, he told a garda to “F*** off”.

He was directed to stop being verbally abusive but continued to be threatening and abusive.
Assistance was sought from Castlebellingham station, and further back up had to be called from Dundalk.

The court heard Mr Dreelan had no previous convictions.

When Mr. McKeown’s case proceeded, the court heard gardai had received a report of an abandoned vehicle and the defendant, who gave a Belfast address was highly intoxicated and continued to tell the garda giving evidence to “F*** off and keep driving”.

He later said they were on their way home from a night out in Dublin.

In both cases, Judge Eirinn McKiernan issued a bench warrant for sentencing.

"Beyond suspicion" that Dundalk woman Lisa Smith joined Isis, FBI Agent told trial

Arthur's Archives: Take a trip down memory lane!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media