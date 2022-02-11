Dundalk court: Driving ban for no insurance

A 37-year-old Albanian man who produced a fake Greek national identity card and a forged driving licence when stopped by a member of the roads policing unit, received a driving ban at Dundalk district court last week for driving without insurance.

Emanuel Muca with addresses at Rockfield Court and Rockfield Manor, Dundalk was also charged with using two false instruments, and driving without a driving licence at St. Helena’s Road, Dundalk on June 17th last year.

The court heard last Wednesday that the defendant was stopped driving a Peugeot 307 and produced a national ID card and a driving licence from Greece, which the investigating garda suspected to be counterfeit.

The defendant subsequently produced an Irish public services card and a Department of Social Protection card.

The Defence solicitor explained that his client has been in Ireland for two and half years and has difficulty with one of his legs which precludes him from walking long distances and at the time was working in the centre of Dundalk.

He added the 37 year old had obtained the false driving licence online from a man in England.

The solicitor said that his client now works part time in a car wash and no longer drives and had told him he got the fright of his life when he was stopped and was “essentially frightened off the road”.

In addition to a two-year disqualification, Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a €300 fine.