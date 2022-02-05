Search

06 Feb 2022

Assaulted man during tussle over car keys, Dundalk court heard

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

05 Feb 2022 10:01 PM

A 44 year old man who assaulted a man during a tussle after he demanded the victim hand over the key to his car, had his case adjourned last week at Dundalk district court for the preparation of a Probation report.

However, Judge Eirinn McKiernan warned Robert Keelan of Assumption Place, Dundalk that she was "not guaranteeing anything".

The court heard last week how gardaí were called to the scene in St. Nicholas' Avenue, Dundalk on December 4th 2020 following reports that a man had assaulted a man and a woman there.

The court heard the defendant initially resisted gardaí but was subsequently arrested.
Insp. Liam Archbold explained that the man was held for up to two minutes, while Mr. Keelan demanded his keys, after he went to lock his car.

Referring to the charge of assault causing harm, Insp. Archbold said that while not taking away from what happened the victim, the physical assault itself was minor in nature.

The inspector added that the assault charge relating to the woman, involved her being pushed.

The Defence solicitor told the court that his client suffers from grand mal seizures and had suffered one on the night in question and had spent two days in hospital.

He added Mr. Keelan doesn't know either of the victims and has no ill-will towards them.

The defendant has a series of previous convictions.

Judge McKiernan put back the case to April 6th for the preparation of a Probation report.

The judge added, "I'm not guaranteeing anything".

