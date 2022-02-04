Search

05 Feb 2022

Dundalk court: Man fined for drunk driving

Dundalk court: Man fined for drunk driving

04 Feb 2022 10:00 PM

A solicitor told Dundalk District Court last week that his client who failed a drunk driving breath test after he collided with railings at a junction on the town’s Inner Relief Road, had been drinking the night before and wasn’t aware that he was still over the legal limit.

Barry McCusker (30) with an address at Shelagh, Hackballscross was also charged with dangerous driving on the Inner Relief Road, and Quay Street, Dundalk. He was also charged with a number of hit and run offences arising out of the incident on February 7th last.

The court heard the Volkswagen Golf involved in the hit and run was found nearby at George’s Quay and the defendant was located a short distance away.

After being told Mr McCusker had paid €600 to cover the damaged caused to the railings, Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a €300 fine for the drunk driving charge and disqualified him from driving for two years.

The other charges were marked taken into consideration.

