Dundalk court: Man fined for drunk driving

Dundalk courthouse
A solicitor told Dundalk District Court last week that his client who failed a drunk driving breath test after he collided with railings at a junction on the town’s Inner Relief Road, had been drinking the night before and wasn’t aware that he was still over the legal limit.
Barry McCusker (30) with an address at Shelagh, Hackballscross was also charged with dangerous driving on the Inner Relief Road, and Quay Street, Dundalk. He was also charged with a number of hit and run offences arising out of the incident on February 7th last.
The court heard the Volkswagen Golf involved in the hit and run was found nearby at George’s Quay and the defendant was located a short distance away.
After being told Mr McCusker had paid €600 to cover the damaged caused to the railings, Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a €300 fine for the drunk driving charge and disqualified him from driving for two years.
The other charges were marked taken into consideration.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.