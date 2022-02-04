Dundalk man charged with possession of a Stanley knife

A defence solicitor told Dundalk district court last week that a Stanley knife which gardai recovered from her client, had been given to him by a passer-by after he was assaulted.

Anthony Maguire (24) with an address at St. Helena’s, Fairgreen Road, Dundalk was charged with possession of an offensive weapon, being intoxicated in a public place and using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour at Bachelor’s Walk, Dundalk on June 11th last.

Insp. Liam Archbold told the court last Wednesday that gardai had received a report of an intoxicated man banging on doors on the street and shouting.

They arrived to find him stumbling without a top on.

He had a red and black Stanley knife in his hand which he dropped when instructed to.

The defence solicitor explained that her client had been in the pub from 2.30pm.

He had come upon a house party and claimed that he’d been assaulted by three of the occupants of the property and she had instructions that a passer-by who had come to his aid, ‘gave him the knife’.

The solicitor said her client is a father of three and while he fully accepts that he had the knife, she stressed that it had not been used by him.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a €300 for the offensive weapon charge and marked the others taken into consideration.