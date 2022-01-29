Search

29 Jan 2022

Dundalk court: Fined for public order offence

Dundalk court: Fined for public order offence

Reporter:

Court Reporter

29 Jan 2022 10:00 PM

A man who was arrested for public order offences after pepper spray had to be used, had earlier attended the funeral of a close friend, Dundalk district court heard last week.

James McDonagh (25) with an address at Grange Drive, Muirhevnamor was charged with being intoxicated in a public place at Clermont Cairn on March 22nd 2020.

Court presenter Sgt. Laura Blanch said the defendant had become aggressive and threatened to assault gardai and damage the patrol car and pepper spray had to be used to effect an arrest.

The court heard he had a number of previous convictions including public order offences.

The Defence barrister said it was an emotionally charged day for the father of three who was coming from the funeral of a close friend and he was deeply remorseful and embarrassed to be in court.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a €300 fine.

Dundalk woman Lisa Smith "threw her life away to go and join a violent extremist ideology" ,court told

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media