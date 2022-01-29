Dundalk court: Fined for public order offence

A man who was arrested for public order offences after pepper spray had to be used, had earlier attended the funeral of a close friend, Dundalk district court heard last week.
James McDonagh (25) with an address at Grange Drive, Muirhevnamor was charged with being intoxicated in a public place at Clermont Cairn on March 22nd 2020.
Court presenter Sgt. Laura Blanch said the defendant had become aggressive and threatened to assault gardai and damage the patrol car and pepper spray had to be used to effect an arrest.
The court heard he had a number of previous convictions including public order offences.
The Defence barrister said it was an emotionally charged day for the father of three who was coming from the funeral of a close friend and he was deeply remorseful and embarrassed to be in court.
Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a €300 fine.
