Dundalk court: Man charged with possession of child abuse images

Dundalk courthouse
A 47 year old man charged with possessing images of child abuse, appeared before Dundalk district court last week.
Judge Eirinn McKiernan was told the DPP has directed prosecution on indictment which means the case will be heard at Circuit Court level.
The defendant, who has an address in Stamullen, Co. Meath, is charged with possessing 86 images defined as child pornography, located on his laptop, at his home address on April third 2015, contrary to the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act 1999.
Judge McKiernan remanded him on bail and adjourned the case to February 22nd for the preparation and service of a book of evidence.
