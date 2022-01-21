Dundalk man arrested in connection with the alleged seizure of €70,000 worth of cocaine has case adjourned

A 53 year old man arrested in connection with the alleged seizure of €70,000 worth of cocaine and MDMA, and €45,000 in cash, had his case further adjourned at Dundalk district court last week.

Gary Clarke with an address at Park Street, Dundalk was charged with the unlawful possession of cocaine and having the drug for sale or supply at the same address on January 4th last.

The accused, who appeared via videolink, had been remanded in custody the previous week with consent to his own bail of €5,000 and an independent surety of €10,000, with €5,000 in cash to be lodged.

The Defence solicitor told the court last Wednesday that the High Court had lowered the bail amount the previous day.

Sgt. Laura Blanch said she was seeking a lengthy remand as the directions of the DPP were still awaited and there was a likelihood of further charges.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan further remanded the accused in custody with consent to bail and put back the case to January 26th.