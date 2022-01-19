Dundalk IT announce collaboration with Creative Spark

Dundalk Institute of Technology have announced the continuation of their Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Creative Spark, Dundalk’s Centre for Creativity, and Innovation.

DkIT and Creative Spark have an extensive history of collaborating and the previous MOU was initially signed in 2018.

The already established framework between the two also fosters creative competencies in undergraduates.

The continuation of the agreement will build on the insights, findings, and recommendations from its inception.

The partnership has been extremely productive and has achieved amazing opportunities and alliances for Creative Spark, DkIT students and the community at large.

Some of the innovative partnership initiatives include DkIT supporting the Creative Spark Regional Development Fund application for support of its FABLAB project as a training partner.

DkIT also established a Level 6 Certificate in Digital Design and Fabrication, created by the School of Engineering, Department of Electronic and Mechanical Engineering in conjunction with Creative Spark.

This course was awarded Springboard funding in 2020.

In January 2021 the course commenced on a part time delivery basis with an association to the Dundalk Chamber Skillnet programme who subsidised 30% of the costs.

Due to the success of this course we are also delighted to announce that the recruitment process has started for the next cohort of students for this programme which will start in January 2022.

Creative Spark additionally supported DkIT as a partner organisation in its application for the Screen Skills Ireland Crew Hub proposal and film students have also had the opportunity to utilise the Creative Spark facility as a filming location.

Each year students on the Entrepreneurship in Creative Industries module on BA (Hons) Creative Media and BA (Hons) Film and Television Production visit Creative Spark and are kindly given an expert talk by Sarah Daly the Executive Director of the facility.

The centre has also provided artistic supports for DkITs Creative Media students and undertook projects such as a screen-printing workshop in the hub.

The memorandum has also allowed for several DkIT students to be placed within the companies in Creative Spark each year.

Other recent achievements and new courses offered through this successful collaboration are:

Joint application for Certificate in Digital Media Design to Springboard, March 2020 – successful with first cohort of students started in January 2021

Joint application for Certificate in Digital Media Design to Springboard, March 2021 – successful with cohort of students starting in January 2022

Joint application for PG Diploma in Creative Industries Leadership, March 2021

Creative Ireland application Climate Action Louth Climate Academy (inc. design and build aquaponics project) 2021



Commenting on the announcement Aidan Browne, Head of Innovation & Business Development at DKIT said:

“We value and are encouraged by our continued MoU with Creative Spark.

“This local organisation is an important innovation hub for the creative industries in the region and an important collaboration partner for DkIT from a community, enterprise, and innovation support standpoint.

“The focus we now put on this strategic partnership acknowledges the success of past collaborations and will ensure it has capacity to evolve and grow in a planned and sustainable manner.”

Meanwhile Sarah Daly, Executive Director, Creative Spark, added:

“Fostering creativity and innovation with the support of our local higher education institute, DkIT, provides us all with a competitive advantage, better jobs, and social cohesion.

“Creative Spark is incredibly proud of the work we have done since 2018 with DkIT and look forward to the vibrant, innovative and inventive challenges that lie ahead for our partnership.”