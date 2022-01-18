Search

19 Jan 2022

Louth racing punter scoops €6,730

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

18 Jan 2022

A punter in County Louth is celebrating after landing a tasty four-figure sum in the blink of an eye thanks to a perfect prediction on the result of a virtual horse race.

The anonymous winner picked out two horses in a BoyleSports shop in the Wee County yesterday, Monday and struck a €5 reverse forecast, costing them a total of €10.

 They needed their two selections to finish first and second in any order in the 9.25 at Portman Park and they couldn’t have picked them any better as 28/1 shot Thumb War upset the odds to win, while 66/1 outsider Rebel Chase incredibly came in second.

 That bagged them an initial payout of €6,360.55, but to top things off, a further €10 each-way wager on the 28/1 winner took their total haul to a stunning €6,730.55.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We send huge congratulations to our customer in County Louth who took a chance on two big prices in a virtual race. Fair play to them for aiming high because they have a very real €6,730 to show for it and we hope they enjoy every cent.”

Local News

