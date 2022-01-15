JYSK store opening in Dundalk next week

JYSK, the Danish retailer, is set to open a new store in Dundalk, Co Louth next Thursday.
Bringing a new shopping experience to the east coast, the Scandinavian inspired retail store will create approximately 15 new jobs.
JYSK (pronounced YOOSK) is well known for high quality, on trend products for the home, from the bedroom to the garden.
The brand has also enjoyed a worldwide reputation for expertise and knowledge with their Scandinavian sleeping culture and specialises in high quality sleeping products – from mattresses, duvets and pillows to bedframes and bases.
The store will open from 10am - 6pm daily.
It will be the company’s 13th Irish location, joining Naas, Drogheda, Dublin, Youghal, Navan, Portlaoise, Waterford (only XL store in Ireland), Ashbourne, Sligo, Limerick, Carlow and Tralee.
JYSK offers an extensive range of products for the home, from the bedroom to the garden, and at great prices. JYSK’s Scandinavian design ethic and stylish approach to interiors has made the brand known and loved across the world.
