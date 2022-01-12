Local family fundraise over €8,000 from spectacular Christmas light display

The Carolan family in Kilkerley are delighted after raising €8,321.38 for The Rotunda Foundation and the NICU in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, after their Christmas lights fundraiser at their house.

Roisin and Robert said they are completely blown away to have fundraised this amount from their Lighting up the Darkness campaign for these two organisations so close to their hearts.

They said: “We would like to thank all who donated online, sent donations and donated to the buckets when they visited.

“It was such a joy for us to see the cars pulling up, and parents taking photos with their children of the lights, and of our 6ft tall Santa at the gate.”

Roisin gave birth to twins Ethan and Baby Robert at 28 weeks gestation in the Rotunda Hospital.

Baby Robert lived for just one hour, following a pre-birth diagnosis of Trisomy 13, and thankfully with the wonderful care of the team in the NICU in the Rotunda and the NICU in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, and after 63 days Ethan came home to his loving parents and big brother RJ and has thrived since.

“We are so grateful to the teams in both the Rotunda and the NICU in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda, for their compassion, empathy, quick thinking and dedication to their work in the height of the COVID 19 pandemic.

“Without their experience, knowledge and fate, this story may have had a very different ending.

“We are also so grateful to our families and friends for all their love and support during this very difficult time.”

All proceeds will be split evenly between the Rotunda Foundation and the NICU in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda where they will use this money to provide support and comfort to families in a similar situation to the Carolan Family.