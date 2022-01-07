Tánaiste says Government did everything it could to try to save jobs in Dundalk's National Pen

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said this evening that the Government, through IDA Ireland, did everything it could but National Pen took the decision to move certain operations to the Czech Republic.

National Pen announced this evening that they plan to cease fulfilment operations at its Dundalk facility from next year as part of their latest restructuring plans.

The move is expected to place 100 fulfilment jobs at risk.

From 2023 the company plans to conduct the fulfilment of European orders at their facility in the Czech Republic.

The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said:

“My thoughts are with the employees and their families today with the news that the company will close its Fulfilment Operations Centre in Dundalk, resulting in 100 redundancies.

“This is really difficult news to receive at the start of the year and I know it’s devastating for those affected and for the entire community, especially following the company’s previous decision to let staff go in May 2020.

“The Government, through IDA Ireland did everything it could but the company has taken the decision to move certain operations to the Czech Republic.

“We have been assured that National Pen remains committed to its International HQ and Contact Centre in Dundalk, which employs 240 people and will not be affected by this announcement.

“The company has advised that it will offer an attractive redundancy package and that the redundancies will not start until January 2023. All temporary contracts will be honoured until the end of December 2022.

“National Pen has also decided to invest in the online operations part of its business in Ireland, with help from the Government through the IDA, and that will create 50 new jobs over the next 5 years.

“I’m very aware of the impact this decision will have.

“The Government will make all necessary State assistance available to the workers including welfare entitlements, help with jobsearch, education, training and entrepreneurship opportunities.

“The Minister for Social Protection is aware of the situation and we will work across Government, to help them find new employment, education and training opportunities soon.

“We’re also working hard to help all parts of the country rebound and rebuild, after what has been a really challenging time for the economy.

“Although this news today is deeply disappointing, the pipeline of new jobs in the county remains strong, with significant investments from Wuxi Biologic, Panasonic, Wuxi Vaccines, Carotec and BD in Louth in recent years.

“So as difficult as it may be to appreciate right now, we have reason to be confident, that even in the current climate, we will find new investment and new opportunities for those receiving this news today.”