Dundalk Vaccination Centre times this week

The Dundalk Vaccination Centre at the Fairways Hotel is again running booster walk-in clinics this week, for those aged 30 years and older as well as healthcare workers over 30.
The clinic times are as follows:
Tuesday 4th January, 10.15am to 7pm
Wednesday 5th January, 10.15am to 7pm
For more information on clinics in Dundalk see here.
For queueing times see HSE Twitter
