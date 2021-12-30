Search

30 Dec 2021

Louth man jailed for threatening to kill people

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A 33 year old man who threatened to kill two Dromad-based gardaí, his friend and the man’s mother in Ravensdale, before being involved in a series of incidents in mid Louth, was last week jailed for five and a half years at Dundalk Circuit Court.

When the facts were given at an adjourned hearing last month, one of the officers said in her victim statement that she was in fear that she and her colleague would be the next two members of the Dundalk Garda District ‘to fall’.

Judge Mary O’Malley Costelloe heard how the Ravensdale incident was the first in a series of drug-fueled incidents which occurred over four days in October 2019.

The defendant Stefan Sharkey – originally from Mullacrew, Louth had arrived at his friend’s home at Drumnacarra, where he threw a rock at the window of his friend’s mother’s car and also damaged the boot lid.

By phone he later threatened to beat up his friend’s mum and shoot her in the kneecaps but he then returned and offered to shake the woman’s hand before going to inspect the car in a shed at the back of the house.

On seeing his grey Mercedes in the driveway, two gardaí from Dromad who had been tasked with patrolling the area following the earlier incident, called to the property.

This agitated Stefan Sharkey and his friend approached them and urged the guardas to leave so he could calm him down
The next day gardai saw him take-off at speed with his wheel spinning after coming out of a takeaway in Louth Village and about 15 minutes later he arrived at his ex-partner’s home in the Ardee area where he threw a rock at the windscreen of her car.

The following day he fired a shotgun into the ground beside the car. A samurai sword and a knife with the defendant's DNA were recovered inside his own car which he abandoned.

On the fourth day, he reached speeds of over 180kph in a Toyota Avensis and drove dangerously through several townlands in the mid Louth area before being arrested.

He told gardai he had a pain in his head and nose and had a broken heart and said he’d been consuming 30 grams of cocaine a day.

On Tuesday last, Judge O’Malley Costello imposed concurrent sentences totaling six years with the final six months suspended and disqualified him from driving for nine years.

As part of the suspended portion of the sentence, the judge directed that he enter rehab and comply with the recommendations of the Probation Service.

The sentences were back-dated to October 11th 2019 when Mr. Sharkey went into custody.

