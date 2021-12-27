Search

Man in critical condition following road traffic incident in Dundalk

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

A man is in a critical condition following a road traffic incident in Dundalk on Christmas night.

Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating a road traffic incident that occurred late on Christmas Day night on the Newry Road, close to the Newry Bridge, Dundalk, Co. Louth.

At approximately 11.35 pm emergency services were alerted to reports of a man, in his late 20s, lying on the road way.

The man was in a serious condition and was removed from the scene by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where his condition was described as serious.

He was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

It is believed that the man was travelling on his black electric pedal cycle in the vicinity of Newry Road prior to the traffic incident.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and who travelled on the Newey Road between 11.15p.m. and 11.30p.m are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

