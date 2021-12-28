Dundalk woman charged with ripping a reg plate of a garda car

A 20 year old woman ripped a number plate off a garda patrol car parked outside the local garda station, after being released from custody, Dundalk district court heard last week.

The court was also told that Lorraine McWeeney with an address at the time at Hill Street Dundalk claimed that a knife recovered following an earlier incident, was for her own protection.

The defendant was before the court charged with possession of an offensive weapon, being intoxicated in a public place and using threatening abusive or insulting behaviour at Roden Place, Dundalk on August 25th last.

She was also charged with stealing the patrol car's registration plate, valued at €200, at Dundalk Garda Station, and causing criminal damage to the vehicle, on the same date.

The court heard how a garda arriving for duty at 6.45am had noticed the number plate was missing and on checking CCTV saw the defendant leaving the garda station via the Carrick Road entrance before she made her way around and approached the boundary wall from the other side.

She ripped it off the vehicle and placed it under her jacket.

She was arrested at her home at 7.15am and the number plate was found on a coffee table there.

The court heard gardai had received a report of a woman acting suspiciously around 3am and the defendant who was visibly intoxicated was arrested for public order offences.

She told gardai a red carpet cutter knife that was recovered "was for my protection".

The court heard she had seven previous convictions but none for the offences before the court.

The Defence solicitor explained her client had stopped taking her medication for a couple of days before the incident.

She had no recollection of events and had later that day checked in as a patient at a local psychiatric facility and is now doing well and has moved to Dublin and is trying to find her feet and hopes to return to working in the recruitment industry.

Judge John Brennan remanded her on continuing bail to March 2nd for payment of compensation and to produce medical evidence.