Search

28 Dec 2021

Dundalk woman charged with ripping a reg plate of a garda car

Dundalk woman charged with ripping a reg plate of a garda car

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A 20 year old woman ripped a number plate off a garda patrol car parked outside the local garda station, after being released from custody, Dundalk district court heard last week.

The court was also told that Lorraine McWeeney with an address at the time at Hill Street Dundalk claimed that a knife recovered following an earlier incident, was for her own protection.

The defendant was before the court charged with possession of an offensive weapon, being intoxicated in a public place and using threatening abusive or insulting behaviour at Roden Place, Dundalk on August 25th last.

She was also charged with stealing the patrol car's registration plate, valued at €200, at Dundalk Garda Station, and causing criminal damage to the vehicle, on the same date.

The court heard how a garda arriving for duty at 6.45am had noticed the number plate was missing and on checking CCTV saw the defendant leaving the garda station via the Carrick Road entrance before she made her way around and approached the boundary wall from the other side.

She ripped it off the vehicle and placed it under her jacket.

She was arrested at her home at 7.15am and the number plate was found on a coffee table there.

The court heard gardai had received a report of a woman acting suspiciously around 3am and the defendant who was visibly intoxicated was arrested for public order offences.

She told gardai a red carpet cutter knife that was recovered "was for my protection".

The court heard she had seven previous convictions but none for the offences before the court.

The Defence solicitor explained her client had stopped taking her medication for a couple of days before the incident.

She had no recollection of events and had later that day checked in as a patient at a local psychiatric facility and is now doing well and has moved to Dublin and is trying to find her feet and hopes to return to working in the recruitment industry.

Judge John Brennan remanded her on continuing bail to March 2nd for payment of compensation and to produce medical evidence.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media