Louth V&W Recycling opening times over the Christmas period
Louth County Council have confirmed today that V&W Recycling in Dundalk, will have Green Skips available this year for the deposit of Christmas trees for recycling.
The opening times for V&W Recycling over the Christmas and New Year Period are as follows:
V & W Recycling are located on the Newry Road in Dundalk. Contact them at 042 9329200.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.