23 Dec 2021

Louth V&W Recycling opening times over the Christmas period

Louth County Council

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

Louth County Council have confirmed today that V&W Recycling in Dundalk, will have Green Skips available this year for the deposit of Christmas trees for recycling.

The opening times for V&W Recycling over the Christmas and New Year Period are as follows:

  • Opened Friday 24th December 9am to 12noon.
  • Closed Saturday 25th Sunday 26th Monday 27th & Tuesday 28th December.
  • Opened Wednesday 29th December 9am to 6pm
  • Opened Thursday 30th December 9am to 6pm
  • Opened Friday 31st December 9am to 5pm
  • Closed Saturday 1st, Sunday 2nd & Monday 3rd January 2022
  • Opened Tuesday 4th at 9.30am (back to normal opening hours)

V & W Recycling are located on the Newry Road in Dundalk. Contact them at 042 9329200.

