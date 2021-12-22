Public submissions on Dundalk and Ardee Flood Relief Scheme close next week
Submissions for the first public engagement on the Dundalk and Ardee flood relief scheme close next week on Friday 31 December 2021.
Posters, leaflets, and questionnaires on the scheme are available in the Dundalk and Ardee libraries and council offices.
Online versions of all materials and a recording of the presentation are also available on the project website here.
The public are encouraged to participate in Public Information Days which will be held at various stages throughout the project. These events will be in addition to the Public Exhibition of the Scheme.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.