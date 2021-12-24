Search

24 Dec 2021

Dundalk court: Bench warrant issued

Dundalk court: Bench warrant issued

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A bench warrant was issued at Dundalk district court last week for 22 year old man who the court was told had repeatedly failed to provide proof of his identity to gardai.

The solicitor representing Martin Stokes with an address at Cedarwood Park, Cox’s Demesne told the court his client was not present, having tested positive for Covid. The defendant was originally before the court on a single count of failing to give information as to the identity of the person who was using a vehicle on Bridge Street, Dundalk on November 9th last, whereby the investigating member of An Garda Siochana had reasonable grounds for believing that an offence had been committed under the Road Traffic Act.

As part of bail terms imposed last month, he must sign on daily at Dundalk Garda Station, reside at the address given in Cedarwood Park and be contactable by gardaí at all times by mobile phone.

He was subsequently charged with driving without insurance or a driving licence and failing to produce both documents.

The defendant told a previous sitting that his only photo ID was a gym pass, and he claimed that his parents had gone to Belfast to get his birth cert and said they had sent off for his passport, although the court heard no such application was recorded at Dundalk Garda Station.

After hearing evidence of breaches of his bail conditions, Judge Brendan O'Reilly had previously warned Mr. Stokes that they are not "a la carte" and he must comply with all of the bail terms.

Last week the court presenter Sgt. Laura Blanch explained to a different judge, Judge John Brennan, that she had still to see proof of the defendant's identity and he had been provided ample opportunity to do so.

The Defence solicitor said his client was not present and he had instructions on the last date that he had tested positive for Covid, but Sgt. Blanch said no proof of that had been produced. Judge Brennan said a bench warrant was appropriate.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media