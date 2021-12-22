Search

22 Dec 2021

Dundalk men accused of stealing a bin lorry

Dundalk men accused of stealing a bin lorry

Reporter:

Court Reporter

Two men accused of stealing a bin lorry and causing an estimated €25,000 in damage are to have their case dealt with at Circuit Court level.

Court presenter Sgt. Laura Blanch told Judge John Brennan at Dundalk district court last Wednesday that the DPP has directed prosecution on indictment.

Steven McMahon (31) and Kyle Wood McGuinness (21) with addresses at Garrybawn, Tom Bellew Avenue, Dundalk are both charged with the unauthorised taking of the bin lorry from Oxigen, Coes Road, Dundalk on January 19th last, using it without the consent of the owner and causing criminal damage to a security gate.

Both men had their cases put back to January 26th for the service of a book of evidence.

