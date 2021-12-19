Dundalk court: Charged with possession of cocaine

Two Dublin men charged in connection with an alleged €50,000 drugs seizure at an Applegreen service station on the M1 in County Louth, have been returned for trial in the Circuit Court.
Christopher Bergin (36) of Tulip Court, Darndale, Dublin 17 and Jonathan Ivers (39) of Cromcastle Court, Coolock, Dublin 5 are both charged with unlawful possession of cocaine, having cocaine for sale or supply, and having the drug for sale or supply when it had a market value of €13,000 or more at Applegreen Service Station, M1 Southbound, Castlebellingham on October 29th last year.
They are also accused of allegedly possessing £12,000 sterling while knowing that the said property was the proceeds of criminal conduct and are further charged with having Lignocaine and Benzocaine, in circumstances giving rise to the inference that it is connected to a drug trafficking offence.
At Dundalk District Court last Wednesday, Judge Cormac Dunne formally sent both men forward to Dundalk Circuit Court sitting in Drogheda.
