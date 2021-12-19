Search

19 Dec 2021

Dundalk court: Charged with possession of cocaine

Dundalk court: Charged with possession of cocaine

Reporter:

Court Reporter

Two Dublin men charged in connection with an alleged €50,000 drugs seizure at an Applegreen service station on the M1 in County Louth, have been returned for trial in the Circuit Court.

Christopher Bergin (36) of Tulip Court, Darndale, Dublin 17 and Jonathan Ivers (39) of Cromcastle Court, Coolock, Dublin 5 are both charged with unlawful possession of cocaine, having cocaine for sale or supply, and having the drug for sale or supply when it had a market value of €13,000 or more at Applegreen Service Station, M1 Southbound, Castlebellingham on October 29th last year.

They are also accused of allegedly possessing £12,000 sterling while knowing that the said property was the proceeds of criminal conduct and are further charged with having Lignocaine and Benzocaine, in circumstances giving rise to the inference that it is connected to a drug trafficking offence.

At Dundalk District Court last Wednesday, Judge Cormac Dunne formally sent both men forward to Dundalk Circuit Court sitting in Drogheda.

Arthur's Archives: Take a trip down memory lane!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media