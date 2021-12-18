Dundalk court: Stolen quad bike case struck out

Dundalk courthouse
The case against a north Louth man accused of possessing a stolen quad bike, was struck out at Dundalk district court last week.
Judge Cormac Dunne was told the DPP's directions were not available as there were issues in obtaining evidence from outside the jurisdiction.
Brendan Treanor (33)with an address at Emer Terrace, Castletown Road, Dundalk had been charged with possessing a stolen red Honda Quad, knowing that it was stolen or being reckless as to whether it was stolen at Upper Ballymakellett, Ravensdale on May 25th last year.
Court presenter Sgt Laura Blanch told Judge Cormac Dunne last Wednesday the directions of the DPP were not available and she was seeking a lengthy adjournment as she explained there were so cross-jurisdictional issues involved in obtaining evidence.
The Defence barrister pointed out the case had been marked peremptory against the State on the last occasion.
After Sgt. Blanch said "We're progressing as fast as we can - it's out of our hands", Judge Dunne struck out the charge.
