17 Dec 2021

Dundalk woman fined for obstruction during search

A 36 year old woman who became aggressive towards gardai who were executing a search warrant at her home, has been fined €500 at Dundalk District Court for obstruction.

Judge Cormac Dunne was told that Tracey Reilly with an address at Park One, Muirhevnamor had punched and kicked the living room wall while shouting into the faces of the officers before she attempted to get out the front window.

A hand written letter of apology was handed into the the court, by the Defence solicitor who said his client is on a methadone treatment programme and four other prescription drugs, and she had not taken her medication when gardaí arrived to carry out the search.

