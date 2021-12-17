Dundalk woman fined for obstruction during search

Dundalk courthouse
A 36 year old woman who became aggressive towards gardai who were executing a search warrant at her home, has been fined €500 at Dundalk District Court for obstruction.
Judge Cormac Dunne was told that Tracey Reilly with an address at Park One, Muirhevnamor had punched and kicked the living room wall while shouting into the faces of the officers before she attempted to get out the front window.
A hand written letter of apology was handed into the the court, by the Defence solicitor who said his client is on a methadone treatment programme and four other prescription drugs, and she had not taken her medication when gardaí arrived to carry out the search.
The Dundalk U18 Girls team that will charge into battle this Saturday in Carlow for the Leinster Plate Final versus Navan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.