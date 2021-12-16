Search

16 Dec 2021

Dundalk court: Sentenced for threatening witness

Dundalk court: Sentenced for threatening witness

A 31 year old man who threatened a witness against him in a separate prosecution, has been sentenced to eight months at Dundalk district court.

The court heard Michael Cruise with an address at Rathmullen Park, Drogheda had told the teenage girl to withdraw her garda statement two months after she had reported him to gardaí for stealing her mobile phone.

The 19 year old victim had reported the theft of her phone to garda in February and named Michael Cruise as the offender.

He was subsequently convicted at Drogheda district court in June.

However, the court heard the young woman had been walking near her home on April 28th last, when the defendant told her to withdraw her statement or he would smash in the windows of her home.

In addition to being prosecuted for making that threat, he was also before the court for threatening, intimidating or putting in fear, a witness who was assisting with a Garda investigation.

After hearing the father of two had 70 previous convictions including assault, theft and possession of a realistic firearm, Judge Cormac Dunne imposed an eight month sentence.

